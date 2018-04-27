Girl Scouts to hold Parent Interest meeting on May 1

Come learn more about joining Girl Scouts and attend the Parent Interest meeting on Tuesday, May 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Calhoun City Recreation Center located at 601 South River Street in Calhoun. For more information, please contact Rachel Barker at rbarker@gsgatl.org or 678-787-1605.
