On Tuesday, the Georgia High School Athletic Association announced classification realignments for Georgia high schools for 2020-22. For Gordon County-based schools, only one will be making a move.
Calhoun High School will move up from 3A to 5A at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year. The Yellow Jackets advance two classification levels and join 55 other schools from across the state in Class 5A.
Meanwhile, Gordon Central High School and Sonoraville High School will remain at their respective classifications. Gordon Central is 2A and Sonoraville is 3A.
For the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, Calhoun will remain in 3A along with Sonoraville. The GHSA Classification scale runs from 1A-7A.