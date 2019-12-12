The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Executive Committee denied Calhoun High School's reclassification appeal on Wednesday, solidifying the school's move up two classification levels from Class 3A to 5A.
"We are disappointed by yesterday's result; however, that is their decision," Calhoun Athletic Director Brock Holley said in a phone interview Thursday. "We'll play with the hand that's been dealt."
The GHSA's new regional alignments will go into effect next August, coinciding with the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
Calhoun had been striving for a compromise of linear movement from Class 3A to 4A based off of enrollment numbers.
"We appreciate the support from fans, parents and community members," Holley said. "We'll continue to grow all of our programs and strive for excellence in all areas."
Calhoun will join five other schools in Region 7-AAAAA, including Blessed Trinity, Cartersville, Cass, Hiram and Woodland (Cartersville). Of those, Cass, Hiram and Woodland are the only schools currently playing in Region 7-5A. Blessed Trinity and Cartersville will be bumped up from Class 4A to 5A.
Calhoun's athletic programs will continue competing in Class 3A for the remainder of the academic year.
Looking at surrounding Gordon County schools, Sonoraville and Gordon Central High Schools saw no change in classification realignments. Sonoraville will remain in 3A while Gordon Central stays put in 2A.