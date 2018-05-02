Getting to Know the Candidates - Gordon County Board of Education Post 5

Election 2018 is underway, with several posts up for election this year. Picking back up on the multi-part series, the Calhoun Times reached out to the candidates of each race to learn a little bit more about them and what they envision for Gordon County. The Calhoun Times has asked the same questions to each candidate in each local office that is up for election, and will publish the candidate’s answers as sent to the paper.
Today’s race is Gordon County Board of Education Post 5, which covers the South-Central part of Gordon County and includes the areas of Boone Ford, Sonoraville, Farmville and Belwood. The seat is currently held by Republican Nan Barnette.
Barnette is a life-long resident of Gordon County, growing up in the Sonoraville community. “My parents were Olen and Mamie Hayes,” said Barnette. “My dad, who was a sharecropper, farmed the land of the entire campus of the Sonoraville Schools. My husband, Billy and I were blessed with three children: Keith Barnette who lives in Judsonia, Arkansas, Russell Barnette (deceased), and Todd Barnette. We have five grandchildren: Andy Barnette of New Orleans, Adam Barnette of Atlanta, April Butler of Calhoun, Abby Barnette of Rome, and Joshua Barnette of Judsonia, Arkansas, and six great grand children: Arielle, Langston, Quinten, and Kingston of Calhoun, Kaitlynn and Joshua of Arkansas.”
Calhoun Times: What qualifications do you have to run for the office you are seeking?
Nan Barnette: My qualifications for this office, while not limited to it, consist of 34 years of school system experience as a teacher in five of Gordon County Schools. My children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have all walked the halls of Gordon County Schools. My lifelong passion for children and education is highlighted by my 12 years on the Gordon County Board of Education while working with three superintendents. I say my qualifications are not limited because I am actively involved in my church community alongside the Sonoraville community. The community knows of my service, dedication and commitment to supporting all children with the highest of ethical standards. I have a Bachelor of Science and a Masters of Middle School Education from Berry College.
CT: What Civic activities/ volunteer work in Gordon County do you currently participate in and how long have you participated in those activities?
NB: While teaching, I was an active member in Georgia Association of Education and served in leadership positions and continue to be a member of Retired Teachers of Georgia. I was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society of Women Educators also serving in leadership positions. I am an active member of Belmont Baptist Church, where I teach an adult class of ladies, first graders in the Awana program, have an active part of the music program, and serve as chairman of the Benevolent Committee for the church.
After retiring from teaching, I worked with United Way and began a program called Community Information and Referral Services for ten years. When the program became no longer active, I worked with community leaders and ministers to develop a ministry to assist individuals and families with many needs. Good Samaritan Ministries of Gordon County, Inc. began in 2004 and continues today serving people Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. All of my adult life has been a life of service. I am so thankful for having the opportunity to make a difference for others.
CT: What is your ultimate purpose/reason for running for the office you are seeking?
NB: Having been a Board member for the past 12 years, I have been able to witness and participate in the amazing growth our system has experienced in both academics and extracurricular activities. The building of a new middle school along with the many renovations have also been a highlight of which I am proud. I feel it is critical to have consistency on the Board so we can continue the momentum. Being a member of the Board means you are part of a team where we all work together for the good of the system, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve our community another four years.
CT: If elected, what would you like to accomplish as a public official in your four-year term?
NB: This election comes at a critical time in the growth of our school system. As an experienced Board member, I hope to continue the focus on the mission and vision of Gordon County Schools. It would be an honor to serve another term.
Barnette’s challenger is Republican Kacee Smith. Smith grew up attending Gordon County Schools. “I have lived in Gordon County my entire life. I attended Red Bud Elementary, Sonoraville Middle School, and Gordon Central High School,” said Smith. His wife of 10 years, Belinda, has taught in the Gordon County School system for 11 years. The Smith’s son, Kacedon, is in first grade at Tolbert Elementary, and the couple also have a two-year-old daughter, Kacelee. “I am a Christian and an avid sports fan,” said Smith. “I enjoy traveling, attending Atlanta Falcons games, cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs, and working out. I currently own a Farmers Insurance Agency here in Gordon County. After being privileged to travel the country through my previous endeavors, it became very clear that there is no other place I would rather have a business and call home than Gordon County. I love being an insurance agent, because it allows me to serve our community. I am excited about the potential opportunity to serve my community and local school system.”
Calhoun Times: What qualifications do you have to run for the office you are seeking?
Kacee Smith: I have served my community and the local school system in numerous capacities. Currently, I volunteer for the Tolbert School Governance Committee, where I have held the chairman position for three years. I have also served on the county-wide school system governance committee. I have volunteered my time and donated monetarily to our schools in Gordon County countless times. I have assisted with sponsorships and donations, helped in fundraising and event planning, assisted in hiring, just to name a few. I have a strong passion for helping our schools, teachers and students.
I have an extensive business background and have been a business owner most of my adult life. I owned a professional arena football team, as well as a nationwide professional arena football league, where I served as President. Through my time in arena football, I gained an immense amount of experience in leadership and business growth. I am a servant leader and I enjoy setting goals for myself or an organization and working hard to achieve them. I have substantial experience in sales, marketing, networking, budgeting, teamwork and management.
CT: What Civic activities/ volunteer work in Gordon County do you currently participate in and how long have you participated in those activities?
KS: I have volunteered on Tolbert Elementary’s Local School Governance Team for three years, where I serve as Chairman. I was also a part of the Gordon County Governance Team before it was dissolved. I am a 2017 Gordon County Leadership Graduate. I am also a part of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals group, as well as the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. One of my greatest joys is volunteering as a youth football coach at the Gordon County Parks and Recreation. No matter what capacity, I love giving back and helping my community.
CT: What is your ultimate purpose/reason for running for the office you are seeking?
KS: My ultimate purpose for running for the Gordon County School Board is to make a positive impact of the quality of education and daily life for the students in Gordon County. As a Gordon County Schools alumni and a parent of a student in the Gordon County school system, the success of Gordon County Schools is very personal and something I am extremely passionate about. I would love to have the opportunity to help advance the Gordon County School System to a new level.
CT: If elected, what would you like to accomplish as a public official in your four-year term?
KS: I am fiscally conservative; therefore, one of my top goals is to analyze the current budget and cut any wasteful spending. I believe we should get the most out of every tax dollar and that projects should be strategically planned and prepared to accommodate future growth.
With the current events, I would say one of my biggest concerns is school safety. I know each school has their own plans, but I would like a system-wide plan. I would like to have a group and include our local emergency management agency, Sheriff’s Office, stakeholders in the community, teachers and administrators. I believe with a mixture of ideas and conversations, we can find a solution within a budget we can afford. This also needs to be an ongoing effort. As circumstances change, our plan would need to be amended.
Aside from the security of our schools, academic achievement and student success beyond high school should always be the top priority. This school year, our system implemented one-to-one technology, which is a huge step in the right direction of preparing our students to succeed in the 21st century. I feel our next step should be to continue to increase the use of technology in the daily classroom instruction by continuing to provide training and assistance to teachers and parents when needed. Our test scores seem to continue to rise and put us above other local school districts, but there is always room for improvement. We need to strategically look at our high achieving schools and other high achieving school districts, and implement the strategies they are using in some of our lower performing schools.
I will make every effort to fight for what’s best for the students in Gordon County while being as transparent as possible with the citizens.