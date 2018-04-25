Getting to Know the Candidates - Gordon County Board of Education Post 3

Election 2018 is underway, with several posts up for election this year. Picking back up on the multi-part series, the Calhoun Times reached out to the candidates of each race to learn a little bit more about them and what they envision for Gordon County. The Calhoun Times has asked the same questions to each candidate in each local office that is up for election, and will publish the candidates answers as sent to the paper.
Today’s race is Gordon County Board of Education Post 3, which covers the North-Central part of Gordon County and includes the areas of Pine Chapel and Red Bud. The seat is currently held by Republican Dana Stewart.
Stewart lives in the Red Bud community with her husband of 21 years, Will, and their two sons, Ben and Ross, who are both student-athletes within the Gordon County School system. Stewart has worked in the nursing/medical field for more than 20 years. “I believe this field is a calling and a ministry, and I absolutely love my time with each patient,” said Stewart. As her career in the medical field has evolved, Stewart says her educational requirements have evolved as well. “I have degrees from Floyd College (now Georgia Highlands), Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham,” said Stewart. “Over the years, I have worked as a med-surgery nurse, public health nurse, endoscopy nurse, diabetes educator, practice manager for a diabetes center, and a nurse practitioner in both an internal medicine and a pediatric role.
“I love the Calhoun and Gordon County community, and I love being an active part of this community,” said Stewart. “I am a member of New Town Baptist Church, and my faith is an important aspect of everything I do. I have served on the Gordon County School Board since the end of 2016, and I absolutely love the opportunity of working in the interest of our community’s young people.”
Calhoun Times: What qualifications do you have to run for the office you are seeking?
Dana Stewart: My experience brings a unique set of qualifications to the school board.
-First, the time I have already served on the school board is an important qualification. I love this work and opportunity, but it is also different than I initially expected. The budget work, policy work and the training requirements to maintain ourselves as an exemplary board are both significant and worthwhile. My current time on the board is invaluable as a prerequisite to this next term.
-My work experience as a public health nurse also adds an important qualification. Having worked in that role, I understand the dynamics of the Northwest Georgia communities. As an example, I still continue to be overwhelmed by our homeless population, and the impact this has on our students, families, and schools.
-My time as manager with a diabetes center gave me great experience in budget preparation, budget adherence, policy and accreditation processes.
-Having a medical background also uniquely qualifies me to help assess our students’ wellbeing from several aspects. This will also become important in the coming year(s) with regard to school safety.
-Finally, and I never want to minimize this part, my faith is a key qualification that I believe most citizens of Gordon County will also recognize as important. This faith drives my belief that I must represent Gordon County in the most ethical way possible, and that my motive for serving on this school board must remain true: to do whatever possible in this capacity to grow the young people of Gordon County.
CT: What Civic activities/ volunteer work in Gordon County do you currently participate in and how long have you participated in those activities?
DS: I am a member of New Town Baptist Church where I work in the nursery and teach Sunday School for 3rd and 4th grade girls. I also help teach classes for VBS each summer.
One of my favorite areas for volunteer work is related to career pathing. I have long served as a preceptor for nursing students and nurse practitioner students, some of which now serve the Gordon County community. I have also participated the last four years in Redbud Middle School’s Career Day to discuss career opportunities in the medical field.
I have been involved with athletic booster clubs for the last four years. I have participated in fundraisers, concession stand work, and providing meals for teams. I also participate in efforts to offer physical exams to student-athletes.
I have participated in the annual back to school bash that is hosted by Gordon Hospital. This great event centers around providing school supplies to our community’s young people. I also enjoy participating each year in Gordon Hospital’s annual Ladies’ Night. This event focuses on educating women about the health issues that face us, conducting screenings, and simply having a fun evening with the women of Gordon County.
I have recently resumed work with our local Healing Hands Clinic. This incredible program and outreach, initiated by a close friend and mentor of mine, offers a valuable service to our community in the form of free medical visits and medical care to uninsured citizens of Gordon County.
CT: What is your ultimate purpose/reason for running for the office you are seeking?
DS: My main purpose for running for school board is straight forward. When I applied to the school board to fill a vacancy in 2016, I was quoted as saying, “I believe it is of utmost importance that a school board work in a capacity to support the school administrative teams and staff. It is my ultimate goal to work in whatever capacity possible to help ensure our educational professionals have the support and tools they need to maintain their plans.” That goal has not changed. Our school system has been able to attract and retain great people. I believe we have the best central office, administrators, teachers, support teams, and students. Our department heads and school administrators are outstanding visionaries, and they each have detailed plans to continually improve our schools, the educational process, and our school system as a whole. My goal is to support, supplement, and to aid those efforts by making sure we provide necessary resources while also being good stewards of the taxpayers’ money.
CT: If elected, what would you like to accomplish as a public official in your four-year term?
DS: -School security is incredibly important. Our schools have made outstanding strides in school security in recent months, and this effort must continue. We have so many resources in our community that can aid in this effort. We should be involving community resources to guarantee we have the best possible security plans, action plans, and prevention/ intervention plans. These plans also need consistency across the system.
-Community involvement is a key component to the civic pride we all expect in our schools. Our schools want input, volunteer service, and general involvement from the community. I want to do more to proactively invite that type of community involvement in our system.
-Our school system lists on our website that “we believe all students need an advocate.” This is an incredibly strong statement, and it is listed as one of our primary belief statements. We have to place appropriate action into this belief. It is proven over and over again that students perform better and have higher success rates when they have a support system. Unfortunately, we know there are some students that don’t have this support. We need to better understand ways to identify those students, and we must make sure they gain an advocate. Longer term, the assurance of all children having a supporting advocate becomes a critical element in school security and the well- being of all students.
Stewart’s challenger is Democratic candidate Allen Dutch. Dutch has been a resident of Gordon County since 2001. His daughter, Elizabeth, along with his foster daughter, Taylor, have both attended Gordon County Schools from kindergarten through high school.
Dutch’s background is in higher education. “I am an assistant professor of communication at Georgia Highlands College,” said Dutch. “I currently teach a dual enrollment speech class for Georgia Northwestern Technical College. After working in video production for eight years, I started teaching at the college level in 2004.”
Calhoun Times: What qualifications do you have to run for the office you are seeking?
Allen Dutch: I have been working in higher education for 15 years as an instructor, orientation advisor, and as the first year experience faculty coordinator while also teaching a full time class schedule. Over this time I have engaged with a large number of income college students. I believe I can bring my experience working with underserved and financially disadvantaged students to the Gordon County Board of Education.
CT: What Civic activities/ volunteer work in Gordon County do you currently participate in and how long have you participated in those activities?
AD: Since my wife and I arrived in Gordon County, we have been active members of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. I served for several years as a Youth Leader. I am also a past board member and volunteer with the Network Day Service Center for mentally challenged students and adults in Northwest Georgia. I have been an active parent volunteer at Red Bud Elementary, Sonoraville Middle School and Gordon Central High School.
CT: What is your ultimate purpose/reason for running for the office you are seeking?
AD: I think students, faculty, staff and parents of the Gordon County School system deserve active and knowledgeable board members who are willing to listen, study, and implement the best programs and curriculum to keep Gordon County Schools both competitive and compassionate environments.
CT: If elected, what would you like to accomplish as a public official in your four-year term?
AD: We have an obligation to work on school safety and academic excellence over the next four years. Research shows that students in schools with fine arts and professional extracurricular programs such as FBLA and FFA have better success rates at the next level of their education or employment. I will serve as an advocate of these programs as well as the continuation of the dual enrollment program in our county.