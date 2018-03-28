Getting to Know the Candidates - Gordon County Board of Education Post 7

Election 2018 is underway, with several posts up for election this year. In a multi-part series, the Calhoun Times has reached out to the candidates of each race to learn a little bit more about them and what they envision for Gordon County. The Calhoun Times is asking the same questions to each candidate in each office that is up for election, and will publish the candidates answers as sent to the paper.
Today’s race is Gordon County Board of Education Post 7, which is the at-large post for Gordon County. The seat is currently held by Republican Larry Massey, who assumed the position by appointment in mid-September 2017.
Massey is, in his own words, a “Christian Conservative and a proud former decorated Marine Combat Pilot, who fought for our country in both Afghanistan and Iraq.” Massey and his family have lived in Gordon County for 11 years. He and wife, Amy, recently celebrated 20 years of marriage and their two children, ages 8 and 12, both attend, and thrive, at Red Bud Schools. Massey says he enjoys his family’s farm, and is an avid hiker who has completed 1600 miles of the Appalachian Trail. Massey has a BS in Business from Kennesaw State University and owns and operates his own business.
Calhoun Times: What qualifications do you have to run for the office you are seeking?
Larry Massey: Integrity, Hard Work, and Accountability are just a few Core Character traits that I bring to the Board. My only agenda is to be the strongest advocate for ALL students and teachers. I’m a visionary that sees the big picture, sets high goals and fights to achieve them. I am a team player that understands that I am one of seven board members and the only way to move forward is as a TEAM.
CT: What Civic activities/ volunteer work in Gordon County do you currently participate in and how long have you participated in those activities?
LM: -2011-present: First United Methodist Church of Calhoun Preschool Board.
-Served as Vice and Chairman of Red Bud Elementary Local Governance committee.
-Oversaw construction of Outdoor Classroom at Red Bud Elementary School
-Three years RBES PTO
-Gordon/Calhoun Chamber Leadership Class of 2018
-Member Gordon County Board of Education
CT: What is your ultimate purpose/reason for running for the office you are seeking?
LM: From a young age, I have always served my community. I sought out this position to continue to be a servant leader to my community and to be an advocate for ALL of our children. Our children are the future. I will continue to ensure that our tax dollars are being spent wisely. I will continue my high standards of moral ethics and fiscal responsibility. I seek to raise the bar for elected officials.
CT: If elected, what would you like to accomplish as a public official in your four year term?
LM: -To continue to advocate for ALL Students
-Work closely with all state and local agencies to ensure school safety is paramount
-To ensure all teachers and staff have the opportunity to advance and grow in their career
-Work closely with Superintendent to ensure only the highest quality teachers and staff are hired
-To increase transparency in hiring and promotions within the school system
-Ensure the most efficient and transparent use of your tax dollars to give our children the best education we can afford
-Increase Communications between parents and school system
-Work with the Chamber of Commerce Economic Development committee to bring business and its tax base to Gordon County for the betterment of our schools
-Work with the Gordon County Board of Commissioners and The Gordon County Recreation Department to share in utilizing each other’s sports facilities for our children
-Work with the other Board Members to hire our next Superintendent
Massey’s challenger is republican candidate Eddie T. Hall. Hall is from the Resaca community; his family goes several generations back in the Northwest Gordon County area. “We are a family of farmers, preachers, mill workers and even sometimes moonshiners,” said Hall. “We are common people.” Hall attended Resaca Elementary School, then the new Gordon County Middle School, and then graduated from Calhoun High. “I held several jobs, often based in the Metro Atlanta area,” said Hall. “I have turned down jobs in other states. I say all this to let you know, to me, there is NO place like Gordon County.”
Calhoun Times: What qualifications do you have to run for the office you are seeking?
Eddie T. Hall: I have experience. I served almost eight years on the City of Calhoun Board of Education. In my tenure, we undertook the biggest building program in school history. We updated the athletic facilities for both boys and girls. We implemented programs that produced not only athletic champions, but academic champions and award winning arts programs. I also served during one of the most devastating economic periods since the Great Depression. This was multiplied by the fact our region was one of the last to start recovery. All the while, we maintained one of the LOWEST tax rates in North Georgia. I know how to get the most for your tax dollar.
I have also served in many capacities in the world of business. Primarily sales and customer service related. I have owned my own business, and I presently serve as a Sales Consultant at a local auto car dealership. I know how to work with people.
CT: What Civic activities/ volunteer work in Gordon County do you currently participate in and how long have you participated in those activities?
EH: Currently, I serve on the Marketing Advisory Committee for the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and I also serve on the advisory committee for the construction of the city police headquarters. In the past, I have coached youth teams, taught Sunday school, been an RA leader among many other activities. I was involved in a serious accident three years ago that involved intensive treatment and rehab. As I overcame that, my mother was entering the late stages of Alzheimer’s. She required intensive care and time. She passed a little over a year ago. I have spent much time since helping my dad acclimate to life without her. I hope this will be a start to more involvement with our community as those factors have settled.
CT: What is your ultimate purpose/reason for running for the office you are seeking?
EH: My purpose is simple. Make things better for our children. That should be the ultimate goal for anyone seeking this position. I also recognize we work for those who do not have children in the system, but still support the system through taxes. I want to give them the BEST value for their money. As for reason; I have no ax to grind, no ground to claim. I want to work to make our schools even better, so that any business or group looking to locate in Georgia will look at Gordon County and realize there is no better place.
CT: If elected, what would you like to accomplish as a public official in your four year term?
EH: I would like to make sure our students get all the instruction called for by the State. My first priority would be to work with the Superintendent and fellow BOE members to see that we implemented a FULL, 180 day calendar as mandated in Georgia law. We are not doing that now. We receive a waiver from the state, but our children deserve more. I would also like to see a REDUCTION in the tax rate we charge our citizens. We are currently at 19-plus mils. The legal limit allowed by law is 20. I would also seek to improve communication and transparency. The final and most important thing I would want to improve on is the safety of our students. On this issue we CANNOT fail.