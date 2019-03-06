To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available for school breakfast, Gordon County schools is celebrating National School Breakfast Week through Friday.
Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. However, U.S. Department of Agriculture data show that more and more students are starting their day with a nutritious breakfast in their school cafeterias. The USDA School Breakfast Program currently serves 14 million students every day. Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:
♦ Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math
♦ Score higher on standardized tests
♦ Have better concentration and memory
♦ Be more alert
♦ Maintain a healthy weight
The National School Breakfast Week campaign theme, Start Your Engines, reminds the entire school community that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students. Students will be encouraged to show their enthusiasm for Start Your Engines from March 4-8 with special menus, cafeteria events and more.
Red Bud Elementary and Tolbert Elementary will have giveaways, with prizes donated by local sponsors. Belwood Elementary has a breakfast theme each morning, such as Honey Hoedown and Biscuit Bonanza.
“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is one way to ensure students are getting the best education they can,” said Diane Yarbrough, the director of school nutrition for Gordon County Schools. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the healthy, great tasting, and appealing choices we offer.”
All students in Gordon County Schools receive breakfast at no cost to their families.
National School Breakfast Week was launched in 1989 to raise awareness of the availability of the School Breakfast Program, a federally-assisted meal program operating in public and nonprofit private schools and residential child care institutions since 1975.
