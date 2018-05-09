Animal Rescue League of Northwest Georgia is a United Way of Gordon County agency dedicated to providing dogs loving homes through pet adoption, advocacy
The Animal Rescue League of Northwest Georgia, a local, nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue, has logged more than a decade of providing dogs a new ‘leash’ on life by housing, healing, bathing, feeding and prepping them for adoption.
The group, which was founded by Judy and Kent Lawson, originated in Fairmount as a small farm rescue in 2007. Described as a “little engine that could” type of organization, it quickly expanded to shelter up to 50 dogs, with facilities including a puppy room, a barn and numerous covered, outdoor kennels. For comparison, the Gordon County and City of Calhoun animal shelters only have 27 kennels combined.
The Animal Rescue League is also officially one of 18 agencies supported by the United Way of Gordon County.
The Animal Rescue League of Northwest Georgia is overseen by an active, working six-person board, which includes Judy Lawson, who is and President, and her husband, Kent Lawson, who is Director-at-Large; as well as Director-at-Large Mary Ann Albee; Adairsville Animal Hospital veterinarian Dr. Amy Johnson; treasurer Jennifer Rosshirt; and Assistant Executive Director Lucia Eastham. The Board is in constant communication and makes decisions on a daily basis.
In addition to their respective Board duties, the day-to-day operations are handled by the Lawsons, who are responsible for cleaning kennels, transporting dogs back and forth to the clinic to see Dr. Johnson, dispensing medications and bathing and feeding a diverse variety of canines. It is a full-time task for the couple.
“You can never say enough about Judy and Kent,” Eastham said. “They are on the clock 24/7 meeting the needs of these animals. In addition to cleaning, they are the ones that walk and socialize with the dogs.”
Over the past few years, the group has provided shelter and a fresh start for dogs that have been displaced due to a wide array of issues.
“A couple of years ago, we took in dogs when homeowners lost their houses to damage during a tornado,” Eastham said. “When we have been able to, we have also fostered pets for people who have been placed in protective shelters due to domestic issues.”
The group also plays a key role in providing crucial care and a path for adoption for rescues housed by Gordon County and City of Calhoun animal control. Without the ability to provide emergency care for many of these dogs, these Lawsons are often the first call for these animal shelters when they have dogs that require a knowledgeable, healing and nurturing environment.
“Animal Rescue League of Northwest Georgia has rescued 278 animals from our facility over the last two years,” Gordon County Director of Animal Control Sue Henson said. “Judy and Kent’s dedication and efforts have played a crucial role in our facilities ability to increase our adoption/rescue percentages dramatically and consistently over the last five years.”
“Judy and Kent really care for these animals,” Calhoun Animal Control Director Clyde Burchett said. “They are not in it for any reason other than to be a help to the animals that society has pushed aside. In a world where everyone seems to be self-centered, working with the Animal Rescue League gives you hope that there is someone in this world that still puts others before themselves.”
In addition to the honor of being listed as a United Way of Gordon County agency, the Animal Rescue League is licensed by the State of Georgia, and is subject to surprise visits that ensure the dogs are adequately being cared for. They are also backed by numerous donors that are vital in keeping the facilities up and running.
“We are very fortunate to have the support and receive funding from different grant groups including the Harris Foundation, Mohawk Foundation and the Anna Sue and Bob Shaw Foundation,” Eastham said. “Without these, we could not exist.”
The group is always looking for ways to connect to the local community and help other local United Way agencies out. They have recently allowed local 4-H members to help bathe the dogs for volunteer hours. They also seek to educate the community, scheduling events such as an upcoming presentation at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library on proper pet care, and a day of interacting with the students at Belwood Elementary.
Even though the dogs are obviously in great hands with the Lawsons, the ultimate goal for these animals after being nursed back to health is to point them in the direction of a new home and caring owner. To help facilitate that process, they hold pet adoption events at locations such as PetSmart in Acworth. They are also active on Facebook, posting pictures and descriptions of those dogs ready for adoption.
The facilities at Animal Rescue League of Northwest Georgia are currently at capacity, making adoption efforts all that more important. For those interested, adoption fees are $250, and include all vaccines, spaying/neutering and microchipping. If adoption isn’t an option, monetary donations can be mailed to 1384 Self Lake Road, Fairmount, Ga., 30139, for those that would like to contribute to such a worthy cause.
However, one of the best avenues to giving back to the organization would be with your time and hard work. Due to the sheer number of dogs and the individual care many of them need, the Animal Rescue League is currently seeking volunteers who “don’t mind getting their hands dirty.” A typical volunteer would be asked to log around 16 hours of part-time work per week, and would have an unique opportunity to give back to an organization that has given so much, not mention nurturing dogs that may have been neglected without help from the Animal Rescue League. Types of volunteer work includes walking dogs and socializing with them, bathing dogs and cleaning kennels.
For those interested in taking part of such a rewarding experience, or for any other questions about the Animal Rescue League, they can be reached at 678-848-1889 or by email at arlofnwga@gmail.com.