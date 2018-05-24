Get to the ‘Point’ - Local cousins to begin new journey together after graduation

After the celebration and jubilation, high school graduation often brings about a tumultuous time of transition when close friends and family members are separated as graduates head off to college and explore new opportunities.
However, for 2018 graduates and cousins Dylan Stanley and Ashli Farmer, that transition will be much easier when they both attend Point University (West Point, Ga.) on band scholarships in the fall.
With their strong bond described as “more like brother and sister than cousins,” Stanley and Farmer were essentially raised together and quickly developed a tight-knit relationship.
Both musically inclined growing up, Stanley, who is the son of Angel and Curtis Stanley, played trumpet in the Sonoraville High School band for four years, and Farmer, who is the daughter of Michael and Cynthia Farmer, participated in Gordon Central’s color guard for three.
Additionally, both Farmer and Stanley are active in the Sugar Valley Church of God youth program, where they are integral in providing the church with worship music.
The duo were thrilled to be offered scholarships to Point University, where in addition to enhancing their musical performance abilities with the Marching Skyhawks, they will get to embark on a new journey together. At Point, Stanley plans on majoring in worship music, while Farmer is slated to major in criminal justice. With its small-town atmosphere and Christian foundation, the decision to attend this particular school was an easy one after Stanley visited the campus.
“We just loved the small, Christian environment of Point University,” Angel Stanley said. “It means the world to us because they have been singing and playing together for many years, and to be able to continue the bond they have developed and be there together the next four years is special.”