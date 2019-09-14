The Georgia Water Coalition will host a tele-press conference for the release of the third annual Clean 13 Report on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m.
This report highlights the extraordinary work accomplished by individuals, businesses, industries, non-profit organizations and state and local governments to protect Georgia’s water.
Joe Cook of the Georgia River Network said the entities being recognized in the report represent communities across the state including those in the following counties: Dawson, Lumpkin, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Walton, Columbia, Bibb, Fayette, Clayton, Coweta, Spalding, Clarke, Talbot and Mitchell.

The Georgia Water Coalition’s mission is to protect and care for Georgia’s surface water and groundwater resources, which are essential for sustaining economic prosperity, providing clean and abundant drinking water, preserving diverse aquatic habitats for wildlife and recreation, strengthening property values, and protecting the quality of life for current and future generations. The members of the Georgia Water Coalition work collaboratively and transparently with each other to achieve specific goals conservation goals.