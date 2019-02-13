Hamilton Medical Center was recently named a top hospital by Georgia Trend Magazine, a regional business publication offering business analysis to more than 50,000 subscribers.
Hospitals were ranked based on their total performance score, a measure calculated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and based on clinical process, patient experience, outcome and efficiency.
“Receiving this honor is a reflection of our mission to provide the highest quality care and service to those we serve,” said Jeff Myers, president and CEO. “I am proud of our physicians and associates who every day put our friends’, families’ and neighbors’ care first and foremost in their daily service to you.”
For this list, Georgia Trend grouped hospitals of similar size and mission. The categories are: teaching hospitals, whose primary mission is teaching – regardless of size – and are certified by the Association of American Medical Colleges Council of Teaching Hospitals and Health Systems; large hospitals (250-plus patient beds); medium hospitals (100 to 249 beds); and small hospitals (fewer than 100 beds). The American Hospital Directory provided the hospital bed size.
With 282 beds, HMC was listed in the large hospital category.