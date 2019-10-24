Sen. Jeff Mullis, the guest speaker at Thursday's meeting of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission meeting in Calhoun, lauded the organization he was addressing, saying the relationships the members build are important.
"This is all about relationships, and I know that you know that, but it is," said Mullis, a Chickamauga Republican representing Georgia's 53rd District.
Mullis told commission members that he's served the state senate for 19 years now, which makes him an exceptional veteran since the average term nowadays is about 6.5 years. He said that experience and know how are valuable in the complicated process of governing.
"There are two things in life you should never see made: sausage and legislation," Mullis said.
The senator also reminded commission members that state lawmakers are only part time legislators, and that they all have regular jobs when they aren't at the Capitol. He said that's another reason that having relationships with regional leaders is valuable to him and to local commissioners and county commissions and their members.
He also said he is ready and willing to help them however he can.
"If I could be of service to you, my office is always open," Mullis said.
In other business, the commission also approved the nomination of five members to a nominating committee for the 2020 council meeting for the election of its officers. They also tentatively approved the commission's regional plan, pending approval of state-required updates.
The regional plan update includes regional goals, development maps, needs and opportunities, and an implementation program for actions the regional commission and partner organizations will undertake in Northwest Georgia. The regional plan update was prepared with guidance from a steering committee and with public input via workshops and a regional survey.
The plan had previously been submitted for state approval, but a few changes were suggested. The commission tentatively OK'd the plan with those changes made, pending state approval.
Thursday's meeting with the final meeting of the year for the commission.