Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that the state’s unemployment rate dipped below 4 percent for the first time in more than 15 years.
At the same time, Georgia set records for jobs, labor force and number of employed residents as the state’s economy continued to boom, Butler said.
“Georgia, like the nation, is in a period of continued economic growth,” the commissioner said. “We continue to set records in all the key metrics. This is a great time to live and work in Georgia.”
The July unemployment rate come in at 3.9 percent, down from 4.1 percent in June. Last July the rate was an already low 4.6 percent. The last time the rate was 3.9 percent was July 2001.
The 3.9 percent number also matched the national rate for the first time in more than a decade.
In July, Georgia added another 5,300 jobs to push the state’s total number to 4.54 million – a record. Over the past year, Georgia added 83,200 new jobs.
People also got those jobs in record numbers.
The number of employed Georgians ended July at just under 5 million. The state added 13,506 to the employment rolls for the month. By comparison, the state added about 10,000 folks to the employment rolls on an average month over the past year.
“These are really impressive numbers to see,” Butler said. “This makes a difference in the everyday lives of Georgians. Not only are businesses creating jobs, but men and women are getting hired at record levels.”
Annual job gains were up more than 10,000 among five different categories:
Trade, transportation, utilities – 21,100
Construction – 18,300
Education, health services – 14,300
Leisure, hospitality – 11,700
Professional, business services – 10,700.
For the month, professional and business services surged by 7,200.
Over the year, construction saw gains of 18,300, the largest increase in over 19 years.
With such good jobs and employment numbers, Georgia also continued to attract people to its workforce at a record pace. That number grew in July by 6,648 to 5.2 million – another all-time high. Over the past 12 months, Georgia added 92,769 people to its workforce, an average of 7,700 a month.
Unemployment claims were up for July by 35 percent. For the year, they were up 4 percent. Initial claims typically increase from June to July due to employer filed claims in manufacturing.
EmployGeorgia, the department’s job-listing website, saw nearly 80,000 new jobs listed in July, an increase of 35 percent.
