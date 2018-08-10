Sandra Deal visits new parents to promote First Steps program
On Tuesday, Aug. 7, Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal, wife of Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, made a visit to Gordon Hospital’s obstetrics department, The Baby Place, to speak with new parents about the First Steps program.
According to the First Steps website, the program is set up to provide universal support services for all expectant parents and for all families with children ages birth to five. First Steps services include providing families with a localized community resource guide, referrals to relevant resources and age-appropriate information in at least the following categories: Maternal Health, Newborn/Child Health, Home & Child Safety, Community & Family Safety, School Readiness, and Family Economic Self-Sufficiency.
As a health advocate, Deal visited with new parents during her visit to discuss three important initiatives supported by First Steps: making sure babies are immunized and have regular health check-ups; safe sleeping; and early reading.
“It’s important for babies to get the check-ups and immunizations as necessary because they are so important to keeping the child healthy,” said Deal. “When I was growing up, we had diseases, like chicken pox, measles and whooping cough that we now have immunizations for to keep babies and children from getting sick. We encourage parents to immunize their babies and children to keep them healthy. We also encourage them to go for regular check-ups with their doctors.”
She presented new parents with an immunization card to keep immunization records organized.
“We are honored to have Mrs. Deal visit our hospital to speak with our new mothers and fathers about the importance of immunization,” said Amy Jordon, Gordon Hospital chief nursing officer. “Her passion for children’s health is evident with each family she speaks to.”
Mrs. Deal also spoke to new parents on the importance of safe sleeping with newborns and infants. “We discussed the importance of not co-sleeping with their babies,” said Deal. “Sometimes, you are just so tired (as a new parent), and you do not realize you might roll over on the baby. We want mothers to nurse because it’s best for the baby, but we want them to realize that it’s not safe to keep the baby in the bed with you when you fall asleep.”
The First Lady also presented a book to new parents. Titled “Who I’d Like To Be,” the children’s book was written by 90-year-old Elizabeth Brown, with illustrations by the author’s 8-year-old great-granddaughter, Alexandria Elizabeth Brown.
“We encouraged reading with the babies,” said Deal of her visit with new parents. “We’ve learned that 70 percent of the brain is developed by the time a child is three years old. That puts the responsibility on the parents because the school system doesn’t get the child until PreK. We want the parents to help babies develop the listening skills and the vocabulary by talking to them and reading to them, so that the babies develop the sensitivity to listening so that they can learn once they get to school. This helps them develop the vocabulary that is so important in developing reading skills.”
Attending the tour of The Baby Place was Twanna Nelson, Family and Community Supports Director; Natasha Worthy, Home Visiting Manager; Laura Griggs, Prevention and Community Support; Kate Teague, First Steps State Lead; Wendy Shedd, First Steps Program Supervisor; Glenda Wynn, First Steps Coordinator; Amy Jordan, Gordon Hospital Chief Nursing Officer and Garrett Nudd, director of marketing and the foundation at Gordon Hospital.