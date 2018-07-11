Georgia River Network asks river lovers to choose the destination for Paddle Georgia’s 15th Anniversary Adventure

Georgia River Network is calling on Georgia’s river lovers to help the organization choose the destination for next year’s Paddle Georgia, a week-long canoe/kayak adventure that will celebrate its 15th anniversary June 15-21, 2019.
Paddlers can choose their favorite destination from a list of five suggested rivers spanning the length and breadth of Georgia at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PG2019destination. The destination that receives the most votes will get first priority.
Suggested destinations include the upper Flint River in central Georgia from Upson County to Macon County; the Savannah River between Augusta and Sylvania; the Withlacoochee and Suwannee rivers in Georgia and Florida, the St. Mary’s River along the Georgia-Florida state line, the Satilla River in coastal Georgia and the Oconee and Altamaha rivers between Soperton and Baxley.
“With more than 70,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state, there’s no shortage of places to explore and the rivers are incredibly diverse from rocky, shoal-filled streams in North Georgia to lazy blackwater rivers in the South,” said Joe Cook, Paddle Georgia Coordinator. “This year, we wanted our supporters to have a say in where we journeyed.”
Since the first Paddle Georgia in 2005, Georgia River Network has introduced more than 4,500 people to Georgia’s rivers with participants traveling more than 1400 miles on 14 different Georgia rivers.
The 2019 edition will mark the 15th year for the annual river sojourns.
“The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of our rivers and raise money to support river protection efforts,” Cook said. “When people explore a river and develop a relationship with it, they are much more likely to take action to protect our rivers.”
On June 22, Georgia River Network completed its 14th Paddle Georgia in Macon, with more than 275 people floating the Yellow and Ocmulgee rivers for a week. Each year between 250 and 450 people participate in the event, making it what is believed to be the largest week-long canoe/kayak camping adventure in the country.
Georgia River Network Georgia River Network is a non-profit 501c3 organization working to ensure a clean water legacy by engaging and empowering Georgians to protect and restore our rivers from the mountains to the coast.