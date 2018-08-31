Georgia Power named CCA’s 2018 Business Partner of the Year

Georgia Power was chosen as the 2018 Business Partner of the Year at the 11th Annual Lt. Governor Casey Cagle’s Business and Education Summit held Aug. 27 in Albany. Georgia Power was nominated by both Gordon and Floyd County College and Career Academies for their partnership with the two academies and the involvement of Elyse Davis, Northwest Georgia’s Community Manager for Community and Economic Development, on both of the Boards of Directors.
Georgia Power is actively involved in 20 CCA governing boards and business partnerships throughout the state. This innovative company has sought to develop skilled employees, taking a leading role in ensuring a robust and dynamic workforce is employed across the state of Georgia.
As a longtime advocate of the CCA Network, Georgia Power has provided financial assistance of more than $200,000, curriculum support, equipment donations, dual enrollment opportunities and student internships. Helping each academy understand their key role in regional and statewide economic development, Georgia Power has set an example for other CCAs and business partners across Georgia to follow.