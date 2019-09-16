Georgia gas prices are up this week compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.42 per gallon for regular unleaded. Monday's state average is 4 cents more than a week ago, 7 cent less than this time last month, and 30 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs $36.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That is $6.30 less than what motorists paid in May of 2018, when pump prices hit their 2018 peak of $2.84 per gallon.
“Gas prices last week saw volatility due to fluctuation with gasoline stocks,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The fluctuation in stocks lead to slight increases at the pump this week, but only by a few cents.”
In its latest petroleum status report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that gas demand increased by 336,000 b/d to 9.8 million b/d. This latest rate is 158,000 b/d higher than the first week of September 2018, which is surprising as demand generally slows post-Labor Day.
EIA’s data also showed that total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 700,000 bbl to 228.9 million bbl last week. Although demand rebounded to a level seen during a typical summer, cheap crude prices have helped to keep the national average mostly steady this week and 27 cents cheaper than a year ago. Since Monday, the national average for regular unleaded gasoline has increased by a penny to $2.57.
Regional prices
Most expensive Georgia metro markets: Atlanta ($2.48), Gainesville ($2.46), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.44).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets: Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.22), Warner Robins ($2.29) and Columbus ($2.30).