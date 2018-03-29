Georgia gas prices hit new 2018 high

ATLANTA, Ga., — Georgia motorists are finding some of the most expensive gas prices in five months. The state average of $2.50 is the highest since October. Pump prices have steadily climbed for the past 11 days, rising a total of 11 cents.
The most expensive gas price averages in Georgia are in Savannah ($2.54), Brunswick ($2.54), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.53), and Atlanta ($2.51)
The least expensive gas price averages in Georgia are in Dalton ($2.43), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.43), and Warner Robins ($2.44)
“Gasoline demand has been very strong the past few weeks, as Americans travel for spring break,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “This robust gasoline demand, coupled with lower supply levels, are setting the stage for rising prices in the coming weeks.”
Crude oil prices rose $3.82 per barrel last week. Friday’s settlement of $65.88 is the highest daily settlement since January 26.
Gasoline futures prices rose 11 cents last week. exceeding $2 for the first time since Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast last August.
Wholesale gasoline prices rose 9 cents last week, returning to levels not seen since January.
