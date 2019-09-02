Georgia gas prices continue to decline. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.40 per gallon for regular unleaded. Monday's state average is 2 cents less than a week ago, 19 cent less than this time last month, and 29 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs $36 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That is $6.60 less than what motorists paid last May, when pump prices hit their 2018 peak of $2.84 per gallon.
"As Hurricane Dorian is an Atlantic storm, it will not impact critical Gulf Coast infrastructure (refineries and pipelines) like Hurricane Harvey did in 2017,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As it appears now the storm is not expected to disrupt Gulf Coast drilling and refining operations, but could dampen demand in some coastal southern states.”
In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that refineries operated at 95.2% capacity and gasoline production increased, averaging 10.7 million barrels per day. At the same time, EIA estimated gasoline demand to be at 9.9 million b/d, a week-on-week increase of 274,000 b/d, while total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 2.1 million barrels last week.
Normally increased demand coupled with decreased gasoline inventory might lead to higher prices at the pump, but increased U.S. gasoline production along with concerns about the impact of Hurricane Dorian has led to declines.
Regional prices:
- Most expensive Georgia metro markets –Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.45), Atlanta ($2.44) and Savannah ($2.43).
- Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.21), Dalton ($2.23) and Athens ($2.31).