Georgia Farm Bureau welcomes new agent hire Gordon County

Calhoun, Georgia —On Feb. 1, 2018, Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance was pleased to announce that Savannah Davis has been hired on as an Insurance Agent in our Gordon County office.
Savannah has numerous years’ experience in the insurance industry in helping clients manage the risk of financial loss to their families by protecting assets, reducing liabilities, and providing them an opportunity to leave behind a legacy. She is married to her spouse, Dana Davis, who works for and is an active member of Gordon County Parks & Recreation. They have three wonderful children together, (Ethan, Faith and Aleia). Savannah and her family are members at a church called Calhoun First Assembly of God, where she assists as a children’s church instructor. We are excited to employ Savannah Davis and all her expertise. Give her a call today and ask how she can help you with your AUTO, HOME, LIFE, and BANK needs!
Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance is the largest insurer of Farms in the state of Georgia; as well as being one of the top insurance carriers for Auto, Home and Life Insurance. Established in 1959 Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance is committed to supporting agriculture in the State of Georgia, involvement in local communities, and is a major sponsor of school athletics in the state. The company’s websites (www.gfbinsurance.com & www.gfb.org) contain more information about our company.