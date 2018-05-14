The Georgia Department of Labor will help LG Hausys fill positions for their manufacturing facility in Adairsville.
The event will be held May 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place, Cartersville.
Interviews will be conducted onsite for the following positions:
- Quality patrol team members
- Lab technician – technical
- Mould processor
- SCM manager
- Filter press operator
- Maintenance technician – electrical
- Maintenance technician
- Maintenance engineer
Job seekers interested in attending the events may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.