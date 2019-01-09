Georgia-Cumberland Academy students perform at Morning Pointe

The residents of Morning Pointe of Calhoun received a special treat when students from Georgia-Cumberland Academy paid a visit to the assisted living community. The students sang some of the residents’ favorite hymns, passed out cards, and spent time chatting with and getting to know the residents.
“I loved it!” said Morning Pointe resident Sue Moyer of the performance. “I was smiling the entire time.”
Lisa Caldwell, the life enrichment director at Morning Pointe of Calhoun, couldn’t agree more.
“Our residents love when the students from Georgia-Cumberland Academy come to visit. We appreciate them so much!” Caldwell said. “We try to incorporate intergenerational activities into our life enrichment and wellness programming whenever possible because it doesn’t just enrich our residents’ lives — it allows the young people who come to visit us to learn from the seniors.”
If you are interested in becoming a part of the intergenerational programming at Morning Pointe of Calhoun, contact Lisa Caldwell by phone at 706-629-0777 or by email at calhoun-led@morningpointe.com.