Georgia-Cumberland Academy Director of Development Nancy Gerard said Friday that the new facilities on the boarding school campus marked the end of a three-phase facilities expansion project, a goal that was only reached due to the generosity of school alumni, donors and community members who were courageous enough to believe in possibilities.
“Doing things that have never been done before always requires courage, boldness, resolve, discipline and hard work,” Gerard said. “It takes courage to be generous, and so many of you have stepped into that place of courage to give to this project. Thanks to your courage to give, our faith has been increased and these wonderful buildings and scholarships have come into existence. God has blessed us beyond our wildest dreams and none of it would have been possible without you.”
The new facilities on GCA’s campus include a new student center, three new classrooms and a new administrative atrium. All of the facilities were officially opened for student use when classes began in mid-August, but officials conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. Nearly 12,000 square feet of space was renovated during the most recent phase of the project, while nearly 19,000 square feet of new space was added.
During the ceremony, Nancy Gerard and her husband, GCA Principal Greg Gerard, invited GCA graduate Paul Fuchcar and parents Richard and Sandra Johnson to speak about their experiences and connections to Georgia-Cumberland Academy.
Fuchcar, who graduated in 1976, praised the campus’ new “facelift” and encouraged students and faculty to take every opportunity to be a “pillar” in the GCA community.
“One of my personal pillars at GCA was a junior English teacher. He is no longer with us, but I clearly remember him trying to teach us the meaning of Shakespeare and tragedy. He used an interesting analogy. He told us to imagine a small pebble tossed into a still pond. The tragedy is the small pebble and the concentric circles that emanate from the stone, the aftershocks of that event, are what tragedy is,” Fuchcar said. “With all due respect, I think we can do a much better job with that analogy than a tragedy. I think of it as a success story.”
In his version of the analogy, Fuchcar said that GCA would be a boulder and that the concentric circles would be “big, glorious waves.”
“This place has impacted people in ways we have never imagined and has touched people we wouldn’t even think of,” Fuchcar said. “Take advantage of this opportunity, of this building. Take advantage of every club, every class, and every meal. Become a pillar. You can be a pillar as a student or as a faculty member. We need more pillars.”
The Johnsons focused on relationships and the impact that GCA has had on their family educationally, spiritually and culturally.
Richard, whose grandfather was the general contractor selected to build the first facilities on the GCA campus, said relationships were the key reason they felt comfortable sending their daughter Hannah to boarding school when she was old enough. Sandra, who met Principal Gerard while working at Shenandoah Valley Academy in Virginia, agreed.
“When my daughter asked us to go to boarding school, we wanted to make sure it was the right school. We knew the Gerards, but we wanted to know more,” Sandra said. “We found that these were good science programs, good math programs and good English programs. We found that the teachers who taught them were smart. There are wonderful band and orchestra programs. There were wonderful programs for singing and sports.”
Hannah Johnson, their daughter, was able to play volleyball and soccer. She participated in spiritual advancement programs and traveled abroad.
“She was able to be a leader,” Sandra said. “Leadership development is so important. So, academically, she had a spiritual foundation. Culturally, she was able to grow, and she grew as a leader. That’s what GCA is about. It is excellence in Adventist education.”
Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, said after the ribbon cutting that Georgia-Cumberland Academy is an asset in the community and praised the school for its excellent students and future community leaders.
“GCA is a great asset in our community that I want even more people to be aware of,” she said. “It has been my mission every year to get more and more kids from GCA to participate in our leadership academy, and that has been very successful. I’m proud to see it growing.”