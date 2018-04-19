Georgia Bank and Trust begins transition to Synovus branding

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia Bank and Trust today begins transitioning to the Synovus name. Signage and other legacy branding at all Georgia Bank and Trust branches will be updated with Synovus branding by the end of April. Georgia Bank and Trust is one of 26 non-Synovus branded bank divisions to complete the footprint-wide brand transition, which will conclude in June 2018.
“We’ve been part of Synovus for nearly 20 years, and we’re proud of our reputation as a community-based and customer-focused bank in Calhoun, Cartersville, and everywhere we operate,” said J. Scott Preston, Synovus market executive for northwest Georgia. “Adopting the Synovus name while maintaining our local, relationship-centered delivery model will increase awareness of our regional presence, our financial capabilities, and our ability to meet the needs of customers and prospects.”
Georgia Bank and Trust was established in 1988 and acquired by Synovus in 1998. The acquisition was among more than 60 that would make Synovus Georgia’s second largest bank, with $31 billion in assets and a presence in five Southeastern states.
Georgia Bank and Trust’s branches are located at 135 WC Bryant Parkway and 940 North Wall Street in Calhoun, and 323 East Church Street in Cartersville.
Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services together with its affiliates through 249 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank was recognized as the “Most Reputable Bank” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute in 2017. Synovus Bank is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Equal Housing Lender.