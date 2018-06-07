Georgia 4-H Offers Two “Big” Growing Contests
Georgia 4-H has two “big” growing contests ongoing to find the 4-H’er that can grow the largest watermelon and pumpkin in the state.
The top three largest watermelons and pumpkins will be awarded $100, $50, and $25 in each contest, and the first fifty counties to certify a winner will receive a contest t-shirt for the top watermelon and pumpkin grower in their county.
Watermelons must be weighed and registered by the county office by Thursday, August 2. Any variety of watermelon may be used, but Carolina Cross is a highly recommended variety. Seeds are available online but may be available locally. You will need as much time as possible for your watermelon to grow to its full size so start early.
Pumpkins must be weighed and registered by the county office by Thursday, October 25. Any variety of pumpkin may be used, but certain varieties, such as Atlantic Giant, are more likely to achieve larger pumpkins.
Contest rules and information, along with tips for growing, for both contests can be found at their respective websites:
Both contests are sponsored by the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, and the Watermelon Contest is also sponsored by the Georgia Watermelon Association. For more information, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office.