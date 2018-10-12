Georgia 4-H inspires kids to do — to do community service, go to new places and to learn new skills. Georgians across the state are celebrating everything 4-H’ers do during National 4-H Week, Oct. 7-13. What started as a club for farm kids has grown into the nation’s largest youth leadership organization — a place where school-aged children learn to become successful and confident adults.
Georgia is home to one of the largest state programs in the country, with about 170,000 active 4-H members. Georgia 4-H began in 1904 when then Newton County school superintendent G.C. Adams organized a corn club for boys. Today, Georgia 4-H attracts students from all areas of the state, not just those who live on farms. Only 3.1 percent of Georgia 4-H members now live on a farm.
Active 4-H members become successful adults, like Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter Jennifer Nettles of Coffee County. She says Georgia 4-H gave her a platform to share her voice and her passion.
Award-winning country singer Trisha Yearwood, a native of Jasper County, credits 4-H for teaching her that her talents would take her far, but her heart would make her a star.
TV and radio host and legal commentator Nancy Grace, a native of Bibb County, says 4-H taught her that leaders follow their dreams, but working hard makes dreams a reality.
Georgia 4-H is available to children in all of Georgia’s 159 counties. Here in Gordon County, over 1,500 students in fourth through 12th grade participate in 4-H. Local University of Georgia Cooperative Extension 4-H agent Allie Griner and program assistants Becky Pass and Tim Street lead the 4-H program here.
The four “H’s stand for head, heart, hands and health” and are represented by the four-leaf clover. Participating youths develop life skills through hands-on projects involving volunteer work, health, science, engineering, technology, leadership, agriculture and communication.
Georgia 4-H programs, under the umbrella of UGA Extension, are based on research from the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and other UGA colleges. Georgia 4-H agents supplement teachers’ efforts by creating materials based on after-school lessons and in-school curricula designed to meet Georgia Performance Standards.
“The idea of bringing UGA research and resources to Georgia students through the use of county agents throughout the state was a cutting-edge idea in 1904 and remains so even today,” said Arch Smith, state 4-H leader. “The most important work of 4-H is to help young people become better citizens and enable them to grow into responsible, active adults.”
Georgia 4-H youth perform community service, conduct research, compile portfolios of their accomplishments and learn public speaking skills through oral presentations at 4-H Project Achievement. During the 2016-17 school year, 43,067 Georgia 4-H members participated in Project Achievement on the local level.
Georgia 4-H members also learn responsibility through livestock projects, programs and judging. Georgia 4-H partners with Georgia FFA and the UGA Department of Animal and Dairy Science to provide these programs. Every year, close to 2,500 students complete a year-long process to prepare more than 4,500 animals for exhibition at the Georgia Junior National Livestock Show and other competitions.
To learn more about Georgia 4-H, go to georgia4h.org. To find out more about Georgia 4-H in your county, contact your local UGA Extension office at 1800-ASK-UGA1 or visit extension.uga.edu.
Junior Conference Registration Deadline Approaching
4-H Junior Conference is a statewide leadership camp for all middle school students in 6th-8th grades, even if they have not been previously enrolled in 4-H. This year’s Junior Conference will be held the weekend of November 3-4 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, Georgia. The theme of this year’s conference is “4-H is Out of this World.” During the weekend, participants will take part in community service projects and workshops led by teen leaders, a talent show, an exhibit fair, and lots of other fun activities. Gordon County 4-H will leave Saturday morning and return Sunday afternoon. With support from United Way, Gordon County 4-H is covering half of the cost of the weekend, so middle school students may register for the conference at the Gordon County Extension/4-H office by completing a registration form and paying a discounted fee of $40. The early bird registration deadline is Wednesday, October 10. Please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685 for more details.
Georgia 4-H conducting annual drive for pop tabs
Georgia 4-H members have collected aluminum pop tabs to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Georgia for the past 15 years, and will continue that tradition again this year.
“In 2002, Georgia middle school 4-H students had the idea to collect pop tabs, recycle them and donate the proceeds to Ronald McDonald Houses,” said Lori Bledsoe, Georgia 4-H Northwest District program coordinator.
One pound of aluminum is equal to about 1,500 pop tabs.
“According to the Environmental Protection Agency, making new aluminum cans from recycled ones saves 92 percent of the energy required when making cans from bauxite ore,” Bledsoe said. “Recycling also cuts down on waste.”
Georgia 4-H rotates the donations each year across the locations of Ronald McDonald Houses in Georgia, as well as Chattanooga, Tennessee. Georgia 4-H members in sixth through eighth grades will bring their pop tabs to 4-H Junior Conference, a weekend retreat set to take place in Rock Eagle 4-H Center on Nov. 3. To donate pop tabs, contact the Gordon County 4-H/Extension Office at 706-629-8685.
4-H Calendar
Oct. 3-14 – Tractor Supply Paper Clover Drive
Oct. 4-14 – Georgia National Fair
Oct. 7-13 – National 4-H Week
Oct. 10 – Junior Conference Registration Deadline
Oct. 19-21 – Weekend in the Classic City
Oct. 20 – State Wildlife Judging Contest
Oct. 23 – Homeschool Club Meeting
Oct. 23 – Cloverbuds (K-3rd Grade) Club Meeting
Oct. 23 – Oktoberfest Party (open to all K-12th grade students and families)
Oct. 25 – Pumpkin Growing Contest
Oct. 25 – Horse Club Meeting
School club meeting schedule next week
Tuesday
Red Bud Middle School
Wednesday
Belwood Elementary – fifth grade
Sonoraville Elementary – fifth grade
Thursday
Fairmount Elementary – fifth grade
Red Bud Elementary – fourth grade
Friday
W.L. Swain Elementary – fourth grade
W.L. Swain Elementary – fifth grade