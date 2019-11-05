Becky Gilbert George was all smiles on Tuesday evening as she celebrated her election to the Calhoun Board of Education with friends and family at The Velo Vineyard in Downtown Calhoun.
George defeated Don Hood with a vote total of 672-397 to fill the Post 5 seat that will be vacated by Tony Swink’s retirement. There were five write-in votes, as well as 20 provisional ballots yet to be counted.
George expressed gratitude for her supporters, her family, and everyone who had a kind word to share during the race.
“I’m honored by the residents who have enough faith in me and belief in me to elect me to this position,” George said. “I also want to thank Don Hood for such a friendly race. We both want the best for the Calhoun school system, and I look forward to calling on him for advice in the future.”
Hood also wanted to thank his supporters and offered his congratulations to the winner.
“But most of all, congratulations to Becky. I’m sure she’ll be a great member of the Calhoun Board of Education,” said Hood.
Elsewhere in Calhoun, City Councilman Al Edwards watched the results come in with his wife Pam at the elections office downtown. He won re-election with 771 votes to challenger Judy Peterson’s 328 votes. There were also three write-in ballots cast.
Edwards said Tuesday that he looks forward to continuing his history of service to the city.
“I appreciate the folks that vote, those who made the effort to be there, and especially those who chose to vote for me,” said Edwards.
In uncontested races, Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer won re-election with 913 votes; Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo won re-election to her Post 1 seat with 830 votes; and Eddie Reeves won re-election to his Board of Education Post 4 seat with 869 votes.
In total, 1,108 ballots were cast in Calhoun, which represents a 13.04% turnout. There are 8,495 registered Calhoun voters.
Resaca
Exactly 99 of Resaca’s 422 registered voters cast ballots to settle two contested races Tuesday evening, a turnout of 23.46%.
Nathan Wyatt was elected mayor with 76 votes, defeating Mitch Reed, who received 23 votes.
Meanwhile, Ben Niles won the Town Council Post 2 seat over Christopher “Kit” Cunningham with 57 votes to 31.
Todd Rutledge, who was unopposed for Resaca Town Council Post 1, received 76 votes.
Fairmount
Steven Brannon was elected mayor of Fairmount on Tuesday night as he earned 127 votes compared to only 62 for Harry L. Pierce.
Fairmount saw 189 out of 495 eligible voters cast a ballot, a turnout of 39.18%.
The city also had two uncontested city council races. John Holsomback received 148 votes as he was re-elected to Post 2, while Billy Mauldin received 150 votes as he was re-affirmed in Post 4.
Plainville
James Miller was elected as mayor of Plainville on Tuesday with 32 votes, more than double the 13 vote total of opponent Taylor Payne.
Ray Black received 40 votes and Clark Bunch received 42 votes as both were re-elected in unopposed races for Plainville City Council. Black will retain the Post 1 seat and Bunch will hold on to the Post 2 seat.
In all, 45 ballots were cast in Plainville, which represents 27.61% of the city’s 163 registered voters.