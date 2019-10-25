As the harvest season amps up and fall festivals arrive to town, the George Chambers Resource Center — a private nonprofit in Calhoun that supports adults with developmental disabilities — will join in on the fun with their first annual Autumn Fest on Saturday, Nov. 2.
In addition to traditional activities like corn hole, face painting and hay rides, Autumn Fest will feature a variety of booths showcasing local businesses and goods for sale, food trucks and sweet treats, wellness centers and an auction with prizes to raffle. These will include gift certificates to Chick-fil-A, a one-month membership pass to Gordon County Parks & Recreation Center and a free oil change from Valvoline Express Care.
“This is such a fun time of year,” said George Chambers Social Media Specialist Wendi Nunnery. “And we really want to offer something that will help people connect more with us as an organization who adds a lot of value to this community while also having a great time doing it.”
Autumn Fest is free and open to the public and will be hosted at the George Chambers Resource Center across from the black and yellow playground. The address is 1000 Highway 53 Spur and hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, please follow George Chambers Resource Center on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @GCRCOfficial. You can also visit their website at www.georgechambersresourcecenter.org.