Bill Witherspoon, geologist and co-author of "Roadside Geology of Georgia," will present a slide show illustrating three examples of how Georgia’s history connects to its geology on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m., for the Gordon County Historical Society at the Calhoun Depot, 109 S. King St., Calhoun.
This event, which begins with a covered-dish supper and business meeting, is open to the public. The only price of admission is a meal contribution — main dish, side dish or dessert. Those who wish to attend only Witherspoon’s talk may arrive at about 7:15 p.m. after the meal and business meeting.
"Roadside Geology of Georgia" will be available for sale at the meeting, which is one of several walks, talks and book signings by the authors. The full-color, 320-page guide has sold more than 6,000 copies and is part of a Mountain Press Publishing series that has sold more than one million copies.
“Our goal is to engage the reader with the Earth science that lies behind Georgia’s natural wonders and history,” said Witherspoon.
“Golddiggers, Generals and Tightrope-Walkers: Three Georgia Geology Tales” first tells the story of North Georgia’s gold deposits, which can be traced back to seafloor volcanic processes and the subsequent mountain-building when Africa collided with North America. The gold sparked America’s first gold rush by the ’29ers, many of whom became ‘49ers in California in 1849. It generated wealth that shaped Georgia’s character, some from a mine owned by Calhoun’s famous namesake, John C. Calhoun.
The second geology tale begins with the layers of tilted and overlapped sedimentary rocks that created the valley and ridge landscape surrounding Calhoun. The rail line, defensive strongholds and water sources in the landscape shaped the Atlanta Campaign, which helped seal the outcome of the Civil War.
The final tale looks at Northeast Georgia’s Tallulah Gorge, site of tightrope walks and other adventures. The narrowness of the gorge reflects its relatively recent origin, when one river that flows to the Atlantic eroded through a ridge and captured waters that formerly flowed to the Chattahoochee and the Gulf of Mexico.
Witherspoon taught undergraduate geology to students at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and Chattanooga campuses. He worked for a petroleum company, as a software developer, and as a K-12 geology teacher for 17 years at DeKalb County Schools’ Fernbank Science Center. He joined first author Pamela J.W. Gore to write "Roadside Geology of Georgia" (2013). He retired in 2014 and has presented more than 60 walks and talks on Georgia geology for the public.
For more information about the meeting call the Gordon County Historical Society at 706-629-1515.