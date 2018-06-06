Geocaching Competition to be held on June 9 at Barnsley Resort

This National Get Outdoors Day, invigorate your senses and explore the 3,000 acres of outdoor beauty at Georgia’s Barnsley Resort with a specialty outdoors Geocaching Competition.
The Northwest Georgia resort is encouraging guests and locals alike to spend some time in the sunshine and get a little dirt on their boots with a geocaching competition that takes them on a journey throughout the Barnsley Barnyard, hiking trails, golf course, historic gardens, Manor House Ruins, picturesque ponds and more.
On June 9, locals are invited to find and record a secret code found at each cache location, found by using GPS devices or apps available for smartphones. Each participant who completes their card will receive a token to redeem at the resort’s outdoor Beer Garden, as well as be entered into a drawing to win a gift certificate for a future stay at the new 55-rom Inn.
The complimentary event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The winner will be announced at 6:30 p.m. in the Beer Garden and must be present to win.
For more information, visit https://www.barnsleyresort.com/