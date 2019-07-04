Downtown Calhoun will get a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll next month as the southern rock band The Steel Woods takes the stage at the Gem Theatre on Aug. 2.
Centered around the commanding vocals of lead singer Wes Bayliss and the instrumental prowess of guitarist Jason “Rowdy” Cope, The Steel Woods are steeped in Southern culture with a modern approach and passionate intensity, said Margaret Willard of All Eyes Media.
“Though their style is unapologetically southern rock and outlaw country, if you peel back the layers you’ll find thoughtful lyrics and vivid storytelling,” said Willard.
The Nashville-based band is stopping in Calhoun as part of a tour promoting their sophomore album, “Old News,” a collection of songs on a theme-driven record meant to be like a newspaper. Songs like “All of These Years” and “Rock That Says My Name” are album highlights, and the final four songs reading as an obituary to honor several recently lost musicians that have influenced the group — Merle Haggard, Tom Petty, Gregg Allman and Wayne Mills.
“About 95% of what you hear on ‘Old News’ is a captured live performance, with ‘Southern Accents’ done in one take,” Willard said. “The result is a sound that accurately retains the magic they create on the road. The Steel Woods built a loyal and passionate fanbase over the past few years thanks to their road warrior touring mentality and extraordinary live shows.”
Whether headlining or supporting artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jamey Johnson, Cody Jinks, Miranda Lambert, Blackberry Smoke and REO Speedwagon, the group consistently converts audiences with each performance, she said.
Tickets for the show are available at calhoungemtheatre.org and ranged from $22.50 to $30.