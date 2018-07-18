Offices of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service will be closed July 23-27.
The closure affects all GDVS veterans field service offices, whose employees will spend the week participating in annual training.
“This training is necessary to ensure our employees maintain certification and stay updated on the latest changes to regulations governing veterans benefits,” said George Canavaggio, Assistant Commissioner for Field Operations & Appeals.
GDVS service officers will participate in training led by senior department personnel and supported by subject matter specialists from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“This will be the most thorough and intense training that the department has ever held,” said GDVS Commissioner Mike Roby. “We have focused our efforts on meeting standards from VA to maintain our accreditation and continue offering excellent service to Georgia’s veterans and their families.”
All GDVS offices will reopen Monday, July 30.
Contact information for GDVS field service offices is listed at veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices; veterans may also call 404-656-2300 for directory assistance.
In case of an emergency, veterans are advised to call VA directly at 800-827-1000.