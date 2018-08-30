GDOT restricts lane closures in Northwest Georgia for Labor Day holiday

CARTERSVILLE, Ga– To ease traffic congestion in northwest Georgia during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending interstate highway construction-related lane closures from noon Friday, August 31 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Lane closures will also be limited on major state routes that directly serve key tourist and recreation centers.
“The only exception would be for emergency maintenance work in the case of traffic accidents, and other unpredictable types of transportation incidents,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the Georgia DOT in Cartersville. “We understand that a lot of people are hitting the road for the Labor Day holiday and we would like to make it a little easier for them to go through northwest Georgia,” Waldrop explained. “We usually see an increase in roadway fatalities during heavy travel holidays,” Waldrop added. “We cannot overemphasize the need to slow down, drive alert and take every pre-caution to protect yourself and your passengers.”
The Department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work in proximity to highways; and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. Also, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
“During heavy travel holidays we typically see an increase in roadway fatalities. Let’s make this Labor Day weekend atypical,” Waldrop said. “I urge drivers in northwest Georgia to slow down, drive alert and eliminate distractions. Buckle up, put the cell phone away and do not drive impaired. Focus on driving.”
In the event of a crash or breakdown, GDOT advises motorists to never get out of the car on a freeway, unless your life is in imminent danger. If possible, pull off the road, turn on your hazard lights and stay seat-belted in the vehicle with the doors locked. For HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on interstates in northwest Georgia call 511, a free phone service that provides real-time statewide information about Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures, and delays due to inclement weather. Callers can transfer to operators to request assistance or report incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More information is available at www.511ga.org.
Georgia DOT reminds all drivers of Georgia’s Hands-free Law. When drivers use cell phones and other electronic devices it must be with hands-free technology. It is illegal for a driver to hold a phone in their hand or use any part of their body to support a phone. There are many facets to the new law. For details, visit https://www.gahighwaysafety.org/ or http://www.headsupgeorgia.com/. For information on the Department of Transportation, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov. You also may like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GDOTNW) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/GDOTNW).