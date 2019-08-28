The Georgia Department of Transportation is hoping to make travel across Northwest Georgia during the Labor Day holiday as easy as possible. It is suspending interstate highway construction-related lane closures from noon Friday, August 30 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Lane closures will also be suspended on major state routes that directly serve key tourist and recreation centers.
“The only exception would be for emergency maintenance work, traffic accidents, and other unpredictable types of transportation incidents,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the Georgia DOT in White. “We understand that a lot of people are traveling for the Labor Day holiday and we would like to make it a little easier for them to go through Northwest Georgia,” Waldrop explained. “We usually see an increase in roadway fatalities during heavy travel holidays like Labor Day,” Waldrop added. “Please wear your seatbelt, slow down and drive alert. The life you save could be yours!”
The Department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work in proximity to highways; and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. Also, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
In the event of a crash or breakdown, GDOT advises motorists to never get out of the car on a freeway, unless your life is in imminent danger. If possible, pull off the road, turn on your hazard lights and stay seat-belted in the vehicle with the doors locked.