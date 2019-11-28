In the exact opposite of the spirit of Thanksgiving, two people were stabbed Thursday at a trailer park located at 113 Carter St. in Calhoun.
Gordon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Robert said officials believe the two people who were stabbed were the only individuals involved in the incident. He said deputies are talking to witnesses but are not looking for any additional suspects.
Paris provided the following information via text message on Thursday:
"Deputies and detectives on scene at trailer park 113 Carter Street investigating a double-stabbing incident. 911 call at 13:58, units on scene at 14:03. 2 victims transported by air ambulance to Erlanger. 1 gravely injured. We are not seeking any (other) suspects. We are canvassing for witnesses and will be executing search warrant(s). Calhoun Police have provided much assistance."
