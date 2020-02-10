A Gordon County man was arrested last week and charged with several crimes after investigators say he inappropriately touched and spoke to a minor on multiple occasions for more than year.
According to jail reports: Anthony Derrick Johnson, 39, of 2736 Pine Chapel Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with child molestation, sexual battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.
According to GSCO reports, a minor girl told an adult at a local church last Wednesday that Johnson had been touching her and saying sexual things to her for about a year and a half. The victim reported that the abuse had been investigated previously in another state but that she lied to that state's Department of Family and Children Services that time out of fear of repercussion.
The victim told investigators that Johnson touches her and says inappropriate sexual comments to her daily and that she is afraid to be around him, according to reports.
Johnson was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 6.