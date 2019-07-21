A Gordon County man is reported to be in "grave condition" after jumping from a moving vehicle during an argument, according to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports.
At about 11:30 a.m. Saturday deputy sheriffs and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the Pine Chapel community in response to a man having jumped out of a moving automobile.
Tony Tran, 24, of a Pine Chapel Road address, was seriously injured when he jumped out of a moving car during an argument with his spouse. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and subsequently transferred to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. His condition was reported as being grave.