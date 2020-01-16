Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man who has been reported missing by family members after last being seen at about 2 a.m. Thursday at a truck stop in Resaca.
According to a press release on Gordon Sheriff Mitch Ralston's website:
"CALEB NATHANIEL SMITH, a white/male age 21, was reported MISSING to the Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5 p.m. today by family members. SMITH was last seen at a truck stop at State Route 136 /Interstate 75 in Resaca at approximately 2 a.m. this morning. He is described as follows: 5’07”, 110 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, slight build, last seen wearing a ‘hoodie’ jacket. Detectives have no evidence of foul play. Anyone with information regarding SMITH’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office 706-629-1244."