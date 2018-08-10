According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, detectives are investigating a report of an alleged assault involving students on a Gordon County school bus on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The Sheriff's Office is coordinating with the Gordon County School System in this matter. Detectives are reviewing security camera recordings and interviewing witnesses. The investigation is in it's early stage today and more information will be made public as it becomes available.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two men sent to prison on child molestation charges
- Report: Woman pepper-sprays grandmother, child in restaurant parking lot
- Old mill property nearing new life
- Two seriously injured in weekend motorcycle accident
- Further school consolidation on table for Floyd
- Murder charges dropped for man accused in 1985 killing
- Three sentenced in 2017 home invasion
- Man arrested after choking child
- Students struggle with reading at several Rome, Floyd County schools
- Report: Man rides stolen bike to Chick-fil-A construction site to steal Caterpillar vehicle