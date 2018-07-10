GCSO, GSP apprehend auto thief after chase

A Cartersville man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he led troopers and deputies on a chase through the Dews Pond area.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, just before 2:30 p.m. on July 8, 2018, a Gordon County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a man driving a 2013 Dodge Journey that had just been stolen from 208 Old Fairmount Road. The deputy began to follow the stolen vehicle and the driver of the stolen Dodge cut through a field, accessed Lovers Lane, and led the deputy on a high-speed chase north to Dews Pond Road where the Dodge began traveling east.
Gordon County Sheriff’s Deputies put out stop sticks around Baxter Road, taking out the passenger-side front tire, but the Dodge continued traveling east and traveled close to an additional mile before a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol performed a PIT maneuver on the car just east of Meadowlark Lane off of Dews Pond Road. The Dodge ran off the left side of the road, hitting a driveway culvert.
Joshua Black, 31, who allegedly stole the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident.
Black faces various felony and misdemeanor charges from both Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol, including Felony First Degree Burglary, Felony Theft by Taking, Felony Fleeing, Traveling on the Wrong Side of the Road, Passing in No Passing Zone, Maximum Limit and Reckless Driving. Black was still in Gordon County Jail at press time.