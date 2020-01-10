Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputies turned a tip into a pair of felony arrests this week as detectives and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a probation search at a home on Artesian Well Road near Sugar Valley.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, officers had received information about potential drug dealing at the home. During the search, a "significant amount of methamphetamine, other drugs/narcotics, and a number of illegally held firearms were located and seized as evidence."
The occupants of the home, James Anthony Praytor, 47, and Amber Leshey Gwin, 23, both of 448 Artesian Well Road, were arrested without incident.
Reports say Prayton was on probation for a 2017 conviction for sale of methamphetamine, and he and Gwin are now facing new charges of trafficking methamphetamine and firearms related offenses.
Both were booked into the Gordon County jail on Wednesday on the initial charge of possession of methamphetamine and were being held pending judicial proceedings.