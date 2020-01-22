Two people where arrested Monday on a slew of charges related to their possession of methamphetamine, digital scales and objects related to use of the drug, according to Gordon County Sheriff's Office records.
Per jail records, George Wesley Barnes, 36, of 13 Short N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the GCSO and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, and going inside the guardline with drugs.
Additionally, Chelsey Nacole Cochran, 29, of 11303 Highway 225, Chatsworth, was arrested by the GCSO and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, and a probation violation (shoplifting).
The pair were passengers in a vehicle stopped by a deputy on Monday along Highway 225 and Newtown Road due to a broken tail light. After smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle, the deputy asked the occupants to get out.
Dispatch informed the deputy that Cochran had two outstanding warrants for her arrest, and then a search of the vehicle turned up a bag where she was sitting that contained two sets of digital scales, straws and a bag containing suspected methamphetamine.
In the rear of the vehicle, where Barnes was sitting, the deputy found a digital scale with white crystals, along with a bag that had two hypodermic syringes.
Both individuals were arrested, and at the jail Barnes was found to have 41.6 grams of methamphetamine and 7 grams of marijuana on his body.
The suspected drugs and other items were submitted into evidence.