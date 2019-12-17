A Calhoun man has been accused of molesting and abusing a child since the victim was at least 9 years old, according to Gordon County Sheriff’s Office reports.
According to GCSO and jail records, Brian Thomas Pierce, 36, of 124 Farmington Drive, was arrested Saturday and charged with child molestation, cruelty to children and sexual battery against a child under 16.
Deputies were first alerted to the situation on Monday, Dec. 9, when three separate family members told nurses at AdventHealth Gordon that a juvenile being treated in the emergency room was there because the victim had been abused by Pierce.
The victim told deputies that Pierce had been physically and emotionally abusive since the victim was at least 9 years old and that she was afraid of him and had been cutting herself in attempt to commit suicide.
The witnesses who reported the abuse told deputies that Pierce had beat the victim with a shoe, choked her and slapped her in the face on several occasions. They also said Pierce had threatened to choke the victim multiple times and that he threatened to shave her head.
They claim he suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and has a history of suicidal tendencies.
Pierce told deputies that he has spanked the child and was not ashamed of it and that he had used a shoe to hit her at one point. He told investigators that when he gets mad he has a “black out stage” and he admitted to leaving bruises on the child in the past. He also admitted to hitting her when she walked up behind him once.
Pierce also told deputies that he threw the victim’s phone in the yard and threatened to shoot it with a shotgun, but that he put the gun away after the child stepped in front of the weapon. He also admitted to video chatting with a family member and saying “thank God there’s a camera so I can’t choke her.”
The situation escalated the following day after the victim had been moved to the home of a family member. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the family member reported to Gordon County deputies that the victim told them that Pierce had been molesting her on a near daily basis since she was at least 11 years old.
Pierce was arrested and booked into the Gordon County jail four days later.