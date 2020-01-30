The Gordon County Sheriff's Office arrested four individuals, three of whom are from Whitfield County, on methamphetamine charges on Tuesday after a deputy noticed people acting suspiciously behind a gas station on U.S. 41 North.
According to jail records, the following people were arrested:
- Michael Yachikov, 55, of 1109 Miracle Drive, Rocky Face, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and giving false name or address to law enforcement officers.
Angela Gial Martin, 51, of 407 Ponders Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Heather Renee Brackett, 36, of 154 Dale Ave., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Sharon Diane Neal, 64, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
According to GCSO reports, a deputy was driving past the Shell station at 144 U.S. Highway 41 N. when he noticed a black car parked behind the station and a woman standing outside the vehicle while at least two others sat inside the car. As the deputy turned around he noticed a man walking from the Budget Motel toward the Shell at a fast pace with a hand in his pocket.
As the deputy drove into the lot he observed the black car drive away and the man walk toward the rear of the building. He approached the man, later identified as Yachikov, and asked for consent to search his pockets. Yachikov, who had told authorities a different last name, admitted to having a glass smoking device in his pocket.
The man told the deputy the pipe was not his, that he was holding it for a friend. He then told the deputy that the pants were not his either.
While the two were talking the black vehicle returned and the deputy advised the driver to stop. Inside were three women who claimed to know the man as a friend, though no one knew his last name.
When a K-9 unit arrived at the scene the three women told deputies the box in the back seat belong to the man. Inside the box, an EPIC Chicken food container, deputies found another glass pipe.
All four were arrested and three dogs inside the vehicle were taken to animal control.