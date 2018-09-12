GCSC Saddling Up to support St. Jude!

Gordon County Saddle Club members are gearing up to host their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude trail ride event on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at Dry Creek Trails in Armuchee to help support the children at St. Jude’s Hospital.
Event registration begins at 9 a.m. with ride out at 10 a.m. A $10 gift donation per rider is requested, however, sponsoring a rider or monetary contributions is also an option for anyone who wishes to help support fundraising efforts.
Plans are for a pleasant 2.5 hour trail ride followed by sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks provided for participants, as well as a raffle prize drawing and auction for various items. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come out to enjoy the fun and to help support St. Jude’s kids!
All proceeds to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Dry Creek Trailhead - Day Use Only Parking $5 fee per vehicle. Additional parking and primitive camping is available at multiple sites (at no charge) just off the trailhead.
Should weather become an issue, a rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 6, same location and time schedule.
For more information, contact Desmond Fox at 770-548-5956 or visit the GCSC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gordoncounty.saddleclub
GCSC meets the 4th Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Hwy 53 Spur SW Calhoun, Ga.