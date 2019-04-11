Gordon County Schools has named Betsy Martin as the district’s new director of school nutrition after the previous director, Diane Yarbrough, accepted a position with the Georgia Department of Education.
Martin comes from South Georgia, where she has served as Coffee County Schools’ nutrition director since November 2017. She earned a degree in nutrition and food science from Georgia Southern University, where she also completed her dietetic internship and master’s certificate program.
“I consider it a privilege to work alongside Gordon County’s dedicated team in an effort to provide the best education possible for students by providing nutrition to power their minds and bodies,” Martin said.
Yarbrough, who worked for the district for 24 years, started as a cafeteria manager at W.L. Swain Elementary before moving to Gordon Central High School, where she spent 10 years as the cafeteria manager. Soon after, Yarbrough moved on as a training manager and book keeper for the nutrition department before transitioning to director.
Over the course of her time at Gordon County Schools, she earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and development from Reinhardt University and an MBA from South University. She also completed the School Nutrition Director’s certification program from the University of Georgia.
Under Yarbrough’s leadership, the district has been able to provide free breakfast for all students, as well as increasing participation in school lunches and summer feeding programs.
At her new position with the DOE, Yarbrough will act as the education program specialist for Northwest Georgia, which will allow her to continue her long-lasting history of serving Gordon County Schools. Her final day with the district was March 15.
“Gordon County Schools has been blessed to have Diane as a loyal employee, who has made a tremendous impact on our nutrition program throughout her tenure with the district,” said Gordon County Schools Superintendent Susan Remillard. “She will be missed, but we wish her well in her future endeavors.”
Martin will begin as the district’s new nutrition director on May 20.