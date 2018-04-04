GCS releases dates for Drivers Education summer sessions

For those aiming to obtain their driver’s license in the near future, Gordon County Schools has recently released the 2018 Summer Class Driver’s Education schedule.
Classes will be offered at either Gordon Central High School or Sonoraville High School. Due to all Gordon County schools being closed on Fridays during the summer, classes will be four days long, eight hours per day. They are slated to start at 8:00 and end at 4:00 p.m. A lunch break will be taken around noon.
Class dates at Gordon Central include May 29, 30, 31 and June 1. Dates at Sonoraville include June 25, 26, 27 and 28. Classes are available to any student if they meet the requirements, regardless of which school they attend.
It is important that students make sure that they can attend all days of class before deciding on which class dates to sign up for. Any days missed must be made up during a future class, and students that do not show up on the first day will must reschedule to a later class date.
Students that are planning on taking the course must have their learner’s permit by the first day of class. 30 hours of classroom instruction are required to complete the program, along with six hours of driving time. The six hours of driving time must be scheduled on an individual basis, based on each student’s personal schedule and availability.
Student will need to arrive daily with a pen/pencil and paper, in addition to their learner’s permit, each day to class.
The cost of the program is $295. A deposit of $50 or more with need to be turned in with the application, with the remaining balance due on the first day of class.
There is a scholarship opportunity available through the Georgia Driver’s Education Grant Scholarship program that is sponsored by the Georgia Driver’s Education Commission that can offset the entire cost of taking the course. To apply for the scholarship, visit www.georgiadrivers.ga.gov, and click the link “Student Login.” Enter the username “student” and password “student” to login and start the application process. Once approved, you must email the redemption code, a copy of the student’s driver’s license and the application to Robin Wilson at rwilson@gcbe.org. The scholarship will expire after 18-
The first 25 applications turned in with a deposit or scholarship will be assured a spot in the class.
Applications can be printed at gcbe.org. Just click on the “students” tab, then Driver’s Education. Applications, deposits or scholarship information can be dropped off at the Transportation Department on Dews Pond Road (see Mr. Keith Brown or Ms. Robin Wilson) if you cannot email Ms. Wilson.
The application and other information must be turned in at least one week ahead of the class date. Classes that do not have the minimum number of students will be cancelled. If the class that you request is cancelled, you will be notified by phone or email.
Make all checks payable to G.C.B.O.E.- Community Education. For more information, call (706)-629-1804 ext. 8004 or ext. 8000.