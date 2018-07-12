GCF&R to hold Santa in Uniform Bass Tourney

Fishing tournament to be held Saturday, Sept. 29 to raise funds for annual Santa in Uniform program
Gordon County Fire & Rescue announced this week that on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, the second Santa in Uniform Bass Tournament, with proceeds being raised for the annual program that provides Christmas for underprivileged kids in Gordon County.
The tournament will be held on Allatoona Lake, beginning at the Gatewood Boat Ramp. Entry fee is $100 per boat. Blast off will be determined by order of entry fee; those wishing to preregister can do so by visiting Station 1 of Gordon County Fire & Rescue, located at 218 Public Safety Drive SE in Calhoun, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and speak with Sandy Padgett.
Tournament is 50/50 payback wtih half of proceeds going to Santa in Uniform.
Anyone who doesn’t preregister can be at the boat ramp early to register and to have live well check. Live wells will be checked before boats are launched.
All state game laws apply (Bass rules), and no dead fish will be weighed. For early registration, contact Sandy Padgett at 706-629-8851. For tournament information, contact Scottie Moore at 770-548-1522.