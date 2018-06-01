GCCCA Students Earn Safety Certification

71 students graduate from Mohawk-taught OSHA course
It’s never too soon to learn the importance of working safely.
At Mohawk’s 2018 national safety conference, 71 industrial maintenance and mechatronics students from Gordon County College and Career Academy were recognized for earning their 10-Hour OSHA Certification while still in high school. This group is the inaugural class to earn the certification.
“At Mohawk, safety is a part of everything we do,” LaTina Wilkins, corporate industrial hygiene manager at Mohawk and course instructor, said. “It’s important to us that our employees go home the same way they came to work. So, having the opportunity to share key safety training with students not only helps them start thinking now about working safely, but also gives them an advantage when entering the workforce, whether they begin careers in manufacturing or enter other fields after graduation. Teaching students safety at such an early age preps them for any career – which in turn makes the community a safer place.”
Recipients of the certification included:
Adam Vicente, Alex Reyes, Alissa Fowler, Andrew Rademacher, Ashton Jones, Austin Johnson, Bailey Souther, Benjamin Bryan, Brandon Gill, Brandon Long, Carlos Barron, Chandler Bartlett, Christian Turner, Christon Hughes, Cody Holden, Colby Stone, Cole Craig, Connor Hensley, Connor Rumsey, Dakota Green, Damian Neal, Darien Roberts, David Walraven, Dayton Leiva, Devin Buttrum, Devon Henson, Donovan Massingill, Edd Conner, Edgar Ramirez, Eric Dupree, Ethan Garland, Ethan Nesbitt, Fredrick Orellana, Gague Franks, Hunter Lanning, Ian Seritt, Jacob Hopper, Jacob Polly, James Baggett, Jared Jaco, Jason Gonneville, Jessie Higgins, John Brannon, John Campbell, Johnathan Allison, Johnathan Cortes, Joseph Coleman, Joshua Clark, Julio Romero, Justin Carroll, Kevin Price, Lane Spivey, Marvin Menjivar, Matthew Adkins, Michael Purkey, Michael Snyder, Nicholas Edwards, Nicholas Taylor, Noah Marchman, Paxton Jarrett, Sergio Ortiz, Skyler Crane, Skyler Stuart, Stover William, Tate Patterson, Tifford Fuqua, Trevor Henderson, William Anderson, William Gallman, William Pritchett, Yoser Artega.
Mohawk Industries, a long-time partner of the Academy, provided the training material and instruction needed for the students to achieve OSHA certification. The coursework focused on manufacturing safety topics such as hazard communications, emergency response and procedures, machine guarding and personal protection equipment (PPE). This certification is a condensed version of the OSHA safety programs that Wilkins and other safety specialists teach to Mohawk employees.
According to Wilkins, students can take this workplace knowledge and apply it at home as well.
“It feels good knowing that these students are not only learning information that could keep them safe when they enter the workforce, but that they’ll also know how to stay safe in their day to day lives as well,” Wilkins said. “The students were excited to learn things they could apply at home, and several students told me about how they had shared some of the training they found helpful with their parents and siblings. It’s a great program, and I’m thrilled we had the opportunity to share it with these students.”
In the future, Wilkins hopes to continue providing the OSHA certification course at the school as well as offering other courses, such as CPR training and first aid.
For years, Mohawk has focused on a holistic approach to meeting the needs of the company’s employees. World-class safety standards, comprehensive benefits and opportunities for advancement through nationally-recognized training and development programs create an environment where employees can thrive in current and future positions with the company. Mohawk leverages leading-edge technology to support customer demand for innovative products in all categories, which provides opportunities for advancement while also ensuring that everyone’s work makes a difference. Beyond the workplace, industry-leading sustainability practices and long-term community partnerships across the United States further reinforce Mohawk’s commitment to making the places where thousands of employees work and live better for everyone.
About Mohawk
Mohawk Industries is a leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include Mohawk, American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, Marazzi, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.