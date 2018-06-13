GCBOE named Exemplary Board of Education

The Gordon County Board of Education was, once again, named an Exemplary Board by the Georgia School Boards Association. This award was presented at this week’s summer conference in Savannah. This award is to honor achievement and the pursuit of higher standards in the local governance of public schools and is the highest distinction a Board of Education can receive. Pictured are members of the Board in attendance to accept the award, left to right: Dr. Susan Remillard, superintendent; Jason Hendrix; Chris Johnson, Board chairperson; Bobby Hall, Board vice chairperson; Dana Stewart; and Charlie Walraven.
